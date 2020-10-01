Financial Review: Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

Chilco River (OTCMKTS:CRVH) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chilco River N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.54 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.37

Chilco River has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Chilco River has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chilco River N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chilco River and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chilco River 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Chilco River.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Chilco River on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chilco River

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

