FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) versus Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Financial Analysis

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFBW and Northeast Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 5.87 $1.56 million N/A N/A Northeast Community Bancorp $57.50 million 2.02 $12.95 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Risk and Volatility

FFBW has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFBW and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 12.67% 2.54% 0.58% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.7% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FFBW beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

