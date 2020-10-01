FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $318.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $243.00.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.60.

NYSE:FDX opened at $251.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $259.95. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,038,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,262,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,227,480. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

