Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $97.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $73.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.