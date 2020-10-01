F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys £9,946.26 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.26 ($12,996.55).

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 683 ($8.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 789.02 ($10.31). The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 689.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 656.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

