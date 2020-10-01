Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th.

EVBG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,457. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $591,135.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,197.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,822. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

