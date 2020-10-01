Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NYSE:EVBN opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

