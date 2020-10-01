Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

EUA opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Thursday. Eurasia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.91.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

