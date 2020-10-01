Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
EUA opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Thursday. Eurasia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.91.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile
Recommended Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.