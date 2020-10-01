ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ESSA Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 33.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.