Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

