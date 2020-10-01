Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.26

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as low as $10.13. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.