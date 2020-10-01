Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.38. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 33.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

