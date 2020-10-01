Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EPZM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Epizyme by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

