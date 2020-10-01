Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 334,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $714.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.26. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.