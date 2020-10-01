Entegris Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 795 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

