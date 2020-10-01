Entegris Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 795 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.
Shares of ENTG opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CL King raised their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
