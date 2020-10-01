Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $74.34 on Monday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Entegris by 175.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

