ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s balance sheet has more debt exposure than composite companies in the industry. This can hurt its financial flexibility. Its debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.41 is much higher than 0.25 of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Moreover, given the significantly higher payout of 321.6% as compared to the industry’s 193%, the sustainability of its dividend payment is questionable. Notably, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has opted for capital budget reduction, mostly focused on the upstream business, which can hurt production volumes. Also, the pandemic-stricken economies have lost appetite for petrochemical products. In fact, the company’s petrochemical product sales declined 12% in the first half of 2020 to 1.90 mmtonnes. Given these headwinds, Eni is perceived as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

E has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE E opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ENI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ENI by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ENI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

