Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Energy Services of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESOA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.00. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 11,504 shares traded.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

