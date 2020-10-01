Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Electrolux has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Electrolux will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUXY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Electrolux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

