Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448,327 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $243,886,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

