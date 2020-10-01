Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of EDEN opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Thursday. Eden Research has a 1-year low of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.02.
About Eden Research
