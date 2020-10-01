Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of EDEN opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Thursday. Eden Research has a 1-year low of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.55 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.02.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

