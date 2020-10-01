Eamonn Michael Flanagan Acquires 30,000 Shares of Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) insider Eamonn Michael Flanagan purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £81,600 ($106,624.85).

LON:CSN opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Thursday. Chesnara Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 350.50 ($4.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 15.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.68 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Chesnara (LON:CSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesnara Plc will post 2713.2323422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 7.65 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

