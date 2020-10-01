EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.08

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.48. EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 41,191 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of $203.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 305.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 82.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

