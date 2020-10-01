DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Purchases £10,285 in Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Russell Black bought 60,500 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,285 ($13,439.17).

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. DX has a twelve month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

Get DX (Group) alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DX shares. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.