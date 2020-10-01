Duke Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,413 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 679 put options.

DUK opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.90. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

