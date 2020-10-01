Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

