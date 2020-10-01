DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2072 per share. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 339,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 86,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

