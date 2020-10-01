Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $408.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

