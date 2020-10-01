Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 70,130 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

