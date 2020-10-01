Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.20.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of D traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

