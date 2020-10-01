DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.36 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003270 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $16.35 million and $1.63 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.61 or 0.05459012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00032966 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,926,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,819,392 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

