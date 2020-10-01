Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discovery Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $21.77 on Monday. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

