Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $29,018,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

