Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.63) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,572.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,674.80. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a GBX 42.47 ($0.55) dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.41. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.86%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,572 ($33.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,281.84 ($10,821.69). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 641 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,442.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

