DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.28 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One DEXTools token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,742,332 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

