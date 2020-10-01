DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $800,140.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $800,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.11, for a total transaction of $426,323.69.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 4,580 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $1,824,214.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $412.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 188.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

