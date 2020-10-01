Delphy Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Delphy has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $436,622.75 and $83.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.30 or 0.05439253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058196 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00032940 BTC.

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

