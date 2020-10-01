David S. Mulcahy Buys 10,000 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

