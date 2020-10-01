Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $88.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $103.31. 296,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,124. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5,108.00. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at $20,596,127.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,279,913 shares of company stock valued at $200,058,229. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $34,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

