Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CSFB started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.03 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

