Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Analysts at CSFB

CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $36.03 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $72,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $99,000.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.