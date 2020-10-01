DAOBet Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. DAOBet has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1,329.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,889.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.99 or 0.02130414 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00618792 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000559 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.