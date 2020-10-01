CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.96. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 23,955 shares trading hands.

CTIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.44.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.