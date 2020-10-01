CSFB Raises Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $19.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective upped by CSFB from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
