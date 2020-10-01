CSFB Raises Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target to $19.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective upped by CSFB from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.