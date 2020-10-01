Critical Survey: Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) versus Cohu (OTCMKTS:COHU)

Electric & Gas Technology (OTCMKTS:ELGT) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electric & Gas Technology and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A Cohu -8.75% 0.11% 0.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electric & Gas Technology and Cohu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric & Gas Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohu 0 0 7 0 3.00

Cohu has a consensus price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential upside of 24.64%. Given Cohu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than Electric & Gas Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cohu shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Electric & Gas Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Cohu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric & Gas Technology and Cohu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric & Gas Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cohu $583.33 million 1.28 -$69.70 million ($0.21) -85.14

Electric & Gas Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cohu.

Summary

Cohu beats Electric & Gas Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric & Gas Technology Company Profile

Electric & Gas Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of sheet metal fabrication and assembly solutions. It provides atmospheric water and water equipment, natural gas equipment, and electric meter enclosures and poli-line hardware. The company was founded on March 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment, and PCB Test Equipment. The company provides semiconductor ATE for wafer level and device package testing; various test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, and MEMS for testing and inspection of packaged semiconductor devices; and thermal sub-systems that include temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process. It also offers bare board PCB test systems to test pre-assembly PCBs; flying probe and grid testers; interface products comprising test contactors and probe pins; spares and kits; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. In addition, the company provides various parts and labor warranties on test and handling systems, and instruments; and training on the maintenance and operation of its systems. It markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

