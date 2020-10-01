Critical Review: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Franchise Group (OTCMKTS:FRG)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Franchise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Franchise Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Franchise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -763.97% -280.52% -190.77% Franchise Group 0.93% 12.93% 2.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Franchise Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $450,000.00 14.87 -$8.78 million N/A N/A Franchise Group $132.55 million 7.59 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Franchise Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations in the Wenatchee Valley area of central Washington. At March 30, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 500 miners located in a leased facility in Quincy, Washington; and 4,200 miners located in a leased facility in Sweden, as well as operated approximately 2,100 miners in the Sweden location. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

