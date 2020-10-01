Critical Review: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus New Earth Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EFLI)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and New Earth Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $297.90 million 35.96 -$12.44 million ($0.04) -4,288.75 New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Earth Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and New Earth Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -1.18% 1.11% 0.89% New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat and New Earth Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 8 8 5 0 1.86 New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus price target of $114.14, suggesting a potential downside of 33.46%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Summary

Beyond Meat beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat, Inc. sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Beyond Meat, Inc. is a subsidiary of Savage River Inc.

New Earth Life Sciences Company Profile

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

