Critical Review: ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) & Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE) and Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ABCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ABCO Energy and Real Goods Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $2.35 million 0.44 -$1.38 million N/A N/A Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.00 -$42.08 million N/A N/A

ABCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Goods Solar.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and Real Goods Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy -60.37% N/A -208.62% Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77%

Risk and Volatility

ABCO Energy has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ABCO Energy and Real Goods Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ABCO Energy beats Real Goods Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

