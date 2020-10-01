Critical Comparison: HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) versus First Physicians Capital Group (NYSE:FPCG)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of HCA Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HCA Healthcare has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HCA Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCA Healthcare $51.34 billion 0.81 $3.51 billion $10.50 11.68 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HCA Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HCA Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HCA Healthcare 0 3 15 0 2.83 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $149.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.18%. Given HCA Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HCA Healthcare is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares HCA Healthcare and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCA Healthcare 6.67% -589.47% 6.91% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HCA Healthcare beats First Physicians Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 179 hospitals and 123 freestanding surgery centers located in 20 states and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About First Physicians Capital Group

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

