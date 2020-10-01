Critical Analysis: Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & Santa Fe Gold (NYSE:SFEG)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs -0.86% 6.53% 0.82% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Santa Fe Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.32 $292.80 million $1.12 5.88 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $8.53 million N/A N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleveland-Cliffs and Santa Fe Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 1 1 2.43 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $7.61, suggesting a potential upside of 15.43%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Santa Fe Gold on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

